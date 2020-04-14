Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain primarily in Italy and internationally. Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is headquartered in Bresso, Italy. “

OTCMKTS:NWPHF opened at $7.50 on Friday. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.04.

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system in Italy and internationally. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

