New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

New Zealand Energy Corp (CVE:NZ) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas resources in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, including Waihapa, Tariki, and Ngaere totalling 23,049 acres; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit covering 943.7 acres; and Eltham petroleum exploration permit located on the North Island in the Taranaki Basin.

