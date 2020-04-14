New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 319,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYCB traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 3,301,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,569. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

