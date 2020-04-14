New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Price Down 3.8%

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.14, approximately 10,318,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 24,140,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Nomura increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.17%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $63,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $33,210,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,180,000 after purchasing an additional 255,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

