New Gold (TSE:NGD) Given New C$1.15 Price Target at National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGD. Cormark upped their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight Capital cut their target price on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

NGD traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.06. 4,147,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.29 million and a PE ratio of -8.83.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$183.73 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

