Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading 13.6% Higher

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $13.65, 28,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 326,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $485.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -4.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $446,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 121,800 shares of company stock worth $1,230,391. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 101,594 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,160,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,915,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $12,434,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

