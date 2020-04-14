Neo Price Reaches $7.27 on Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $512.78 million and $378.80 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $7.27 or 0.00105625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Tidebit, OKEx and Allcoin. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 115% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.02749138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00224957 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00047954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Switcheo Network, Ovis, Upbit, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Tidebit, CoinEx, Koinex, Coinrail, Liquid, BitMart, OKEx, Bibox, Binance, BitForex, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, LBank, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Exrates, Kucoin, BCEX, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin, DragonEX, Bitinka, COSS, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Allcoin, Huobi, Bitbns, HitBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

