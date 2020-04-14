Nemetschek (NEM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nemetschek (ETR: NEM) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €48.50 ($56.40) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nemetschek stock traded up €2.20 ($2.56) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €56.70 ($65.93). 279,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 51.55. Nemetschek SE has a twelve month low of €32.46 ($37.74) and a twelve month high of €69.05 ($80.29).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

