NEM (XEM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28.11 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm.

About NEM

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Kuna, Binance, Bithumb, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Indodax, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Zaif, Huobi, Kryptono, Cryptomate, Liquid, Coinbe, Koineks, Exrates, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, OKEx, COSS, BTC Trade UA, YoBit, Crex24 and B2BX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

