Neil Solomons Sells 4,100 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 4,100 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.04, for a total value of C$86,279.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,151,900.97.

Neil Solomons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 6th, Neil Solomons sold 15,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total value of C$316,617.00.

AUP stock opened at C$21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.13, a current ratio of 27.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of C$4.70 and a twelve month high of C$28.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.66. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.05 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.