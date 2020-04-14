Neil Solomons Sells 15,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total transaction of C$316,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,270,086.83.

Neil Solomons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, April 9th, Neil Solomons sold 4,100 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.04, for a total transaction of C$86,279.17.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 27.90 and a quick ratio of 27.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of C$4.70 and a 1 year high of C$28.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -16.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.05 million.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.