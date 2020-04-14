nDEX (NDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $84.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded down 71.2% against the U.S. dollar. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. nDEX has a market cap of $4,765.91 and $84.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get nDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 115% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.02749138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00224957 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00047954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.