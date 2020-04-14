NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

Several research analysts have commented on NCSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NCSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 187,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.66.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.12 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,264,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,383 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.84% of NCS Multistage worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

