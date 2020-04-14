National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. National Retail Properties comprises 1.3% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,986. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.