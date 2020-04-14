National Bank Financial Trims Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Target Price to C$15.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IIP.UN. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.35 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.55.

TSE:IIP.UN traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.50. The company had a trading volume of 334,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.98. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$19.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 2,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at C$942,634.36.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

