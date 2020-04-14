National Bank Financial Trims Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Target Price to C$7.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXE. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.35.

Shares of TSE EXE traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.14. The company had a trading volume of 268,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,740. The company has a market cap of $563.27 million and a P/E ratio of 19.19. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

