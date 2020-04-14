National Bank Financial Trims Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Target Price to C$7.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXE. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.35.
Shares of TSE EXE traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.14. The company had a trading volume of 268,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,740. The company has a market cap of $563.27 million and a P/E ratio of 19.19. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.
