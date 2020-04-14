National Bank Financial Trims Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price to C$15.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRR.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.81.

CRR.UN stock traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.24. 286,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$16.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.23.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton acquired 6,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.13 per share, with a total value of C$65,199.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$253,603.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

