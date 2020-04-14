National Bank Financial Trims Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Target Price to C$13.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.39.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.00. 671,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,021. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.69. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$15.79.

In related news, Director W. Brent Binions purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$152,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$877,321.25.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

