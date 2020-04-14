National Bank Financial Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price to C$10.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$10.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AX.UN. Raymond James cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$9.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.15 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.35.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.99. 417,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

