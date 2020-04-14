National Bank Financial Raises OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$3.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.65.

TSE OGC traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 98.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.51. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.17.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

