National Bank Financial Lowers NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.60 to C$12.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.71. 339,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,541. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$6.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 26.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.64.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.