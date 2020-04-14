National Bank Financial Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$58.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s previous close.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$55.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.14.

Shares of CAR.UN stock traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$45.31. The company had a trading volume of 351,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,604. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$36.40 and a twelve month high of C$61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.74.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

