National Bank Financial Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$10.75

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

TSE AGI traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.45. 1,807,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.61.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.