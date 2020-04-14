National Bank Financial Cuts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$12.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s current price.

EFN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.53.

Element Fleet Management stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.23. 1,557,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,751. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.25. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

