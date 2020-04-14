National Bank Financial Cuts BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target to C$3.25

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.95 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.67. The company had a trading volume of 408,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.01. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.29 and a 12-month high of C$5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $228.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18.

In related news, Director Peter Polatos sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$107,659.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$156,140.75.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

