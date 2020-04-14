National Bank Financial Boosts Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$2.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.76.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

TSE:AAV traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.74. 547,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,271. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$0.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.19 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$76.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.