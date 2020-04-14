Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Down to $29.84

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.80, but opened at $29.84. Natera shares last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 86,745 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $33,282.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,413.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 245,695 shares in the company, valued at $8,196,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,716 shares of company stock worth $5,508,451. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,829,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 31,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $6,401,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

