NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Trading 9.4% Higher

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH)’s share price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.97, 7,591 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 127,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NH. BidaskClub upgraded NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get NantHealth alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $207.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NantHealth by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 37,812 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.