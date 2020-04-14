NAGA (NGC) Price Tops $0.0117 on Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, NAGA has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $840,606.19 and $573.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.77 or 0.04369065 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00067678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014550 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003430 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

