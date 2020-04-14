Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.00

Mycelx Technologies Corp (LON:MYX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 2966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.58).

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Mycelx Technologies Company Profile (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides novel water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

