MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.45, approximately 215,197 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 61,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MV Oil Trust stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.71% of MV Oil Trust worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

