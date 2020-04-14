Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Murphy Oil reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 246.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho downgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,922,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at $135,435.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP E Ted Botner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

