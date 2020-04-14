Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.17% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.61.
TSE:MTL traded down C$0.38 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.57. 353,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.00. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20.
In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.