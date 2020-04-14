Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.61.

TSE:MTL traded down C$0.38 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.57. 353,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.00. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

