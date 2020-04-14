Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Msci comprises about 1.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter worth about $1,706,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Msci by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Msci by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Msci by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI traded up $3.55 on Tuesday, reaching $313.07. The stock had a trading volume of 53,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,889. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.05 and a 200-day moving average of $264.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.56.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.