Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $615,000 Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Spirit Airlines comprises approximately 0.3% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. State Street Corp increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,906,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 45.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,867,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,218. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

