Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 542 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.14. 17,327,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,045,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

