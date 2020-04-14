Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 27,231 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,231 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,765,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,978,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.04. 5,215,441 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4104 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.