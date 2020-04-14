Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,231,000 after buying an additional 56,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,438,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,852,000 after acquiring an additional 361,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,050,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,311,000 after buying an additional 346,930 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 899,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,786,000 after buying an additional 312,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,616,000 after acquiring an additional 442,942 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,748,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,890,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.02. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

