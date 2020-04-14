Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

SIZE traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.19. 6,188,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,096. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $101.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

