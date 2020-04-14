Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 919.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.14. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.72 and a one year high of $124.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.