Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020 // Comments off

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 919.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.14. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.72 and a one year high of $124.18.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.