Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,683,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 249,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,526 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 79,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $32.68. 25,739,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,821. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

