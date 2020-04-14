Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 49,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 93,853,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,100,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

