Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,152,835 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

