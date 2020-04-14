Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,972,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,841,992. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

