Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $12.17 Million Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,963,000 after purchasing an additional 497,528 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 973,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after purchasing an additional 392,673 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 733,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 727,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,547,000 after purchasing an additional 212,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 266,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,898 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.