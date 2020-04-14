Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,006 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,537,000 after acquiring an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.38. 22,605,830 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

