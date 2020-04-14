Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 390 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after purchasing an additional 93,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $369.94. 1,237,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,161. The company has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

