Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,437. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

