Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

NYSE NEE traded down $9.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

