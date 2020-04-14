Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 718.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 109.5% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 54,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,459,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,859,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

